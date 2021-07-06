'India's hiring rate recovered moderately from 10% in April to 35% in May 2021'

NEW DELHI : Professional networking site LinkedIn on Tuesday said the hiring rate in India recovered moderately from 10% in April to 35% in May 2021, but the second wave of Covid-19 left the Indian professionals increasingly vulnerable to economic uncertainty.

The hiring rate in India on LinkedIn dropped from 50% in March 2021 to 10% in April 2021. The professional networking site said the hiring rate witnessed a modest revival to 35% in May 2021, as localized curfews were gradually lifted by the state governments and economic activity partially resumed.

However, working women and young professionals still remain vulnerable to economic turbulence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Working women are 4x less confident than working men, while the average time taken for new graduates to find jobs has increased from 2 to 3 months," the LinkedIn report said.

The LinkedIn report said some of the dominant industries on LinkedIn like finance, corporate services, manufacturing, healthcare, and hardware & Networking are actively hiring. On the other hand industries like consumer goods, media & communications, automotive, marketing & advertising and staffing & recruiting witnessed a decline in hiring.

The report further said more than 9 in 10 Indian firms are merging roles. the companies are also looking to fill open roles internally, the report added.

The report said burnout has become a reality in the post-Covid world.

"As this dynamic hustle for upskilling, tech-proofing, and recruiting continues, India’s workforce has slowly but surely arrived at the brink of collective burnout," it said.

This sentiment reflects strongly across the rising demand for flexibility in India as every second job seeker prioritizes location, hours, and work-life balance when looking for a job today, the LinkedIn report said.

