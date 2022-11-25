India’s history is not just ‘history of slavery’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India was correcting its past mistakes by celebrating its varied heritage and remembering its unsung heroes and heroines of its history who were lost in the pages of history that were written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era.
He was addressing the closing ceremony of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi.
“The history of India is not just about slavery," the prime minister interjected, “The history of India is about emerging victorious, it is about the valour of countless greats." He added that India’s history is about standing against tyranny with unprecedented valour and courage.
“Unfortunately, we were taught, even after independence, the same history which was written as a conspiracy during the period of slavery. After Independence, it was needed to change the agenda of foreigners who made us slaves, however, that was not done", he said.
The stories of fierce resistance to tyranny in every part of the country were wilfully suppressed. “There are countless stories of victory over tyranny during the long period of repression. The mistake of not giving those events in the mainstream is being rectified now, the Prime Minister said. He said that the fact that this event is taking place in Delhi is a reflection of this change.
The prime minister complimented the Assam government for taking steps to celebrate the legacy of its heroes. He mentioned the projects like a museum and a memorial in Assam to honour its heroes. PM Modi said that such steps will help the younger generation to know the history of sacrifice and bravery.
The prime minister said “Lachit Borphukan’s life inspires us to live the mantra of ‘Nation First.’ His life inspires us to rise above self and to give the highest priority to the national interest. His life teaches us that instead of nepotism and dynasty, the country should be supreme." Taking instances from the life of Veer Lachit Borphukan, the Prime Minister said, “no person or relation is above nation".
He emphasised that when a nation knows its real past, only then it can learn from its experiences and treads the correct direction for its future. “It is our responsibility that our sense of history is not confined to a few decades and centuries", he said.
Referring to the lines from Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the prime minister said only by repeatedly remembering we can give the coming generation a correct picture of history.
PM Modi suggested creating a grand theatre play on Lachit Borphukan on the lines of the one on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and taking that to every corner of the country. This will give a great boost to the resolution of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.
“We have to make India developed and make Northeast, the hub of India’s growth. I am sure that the spirit of 400th Jayanti of Veer Lachit Borphukan will give strength to our resolve and the nation will achieve its goals", the Prime Minister concluded.
