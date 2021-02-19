Helina, a key homemade anti-tank guided missile, has completed user trials with the armed forces and is ready for induction, according to a report.

Four Helina anti-tank missiles were launched from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopter in the Rajasthan sector today, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials said today.

The Helina anti-tank missiles were test-fired during the joint user trials by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).

"A mission was carried out against a moving target from a forward flying helicopter," the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said in a statement.

According to DRDO, the four missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in a minimum and maximum range of 7 kilometers.

"The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour," the DRDO said.

The final mission was carried out with a warhead missile against a derelict tank. All the mission objectives were met.

The Missile is guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode. It is one of the most advanced Anti-Tank Weapons in the world.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for the successful user trial of the ATGM.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via