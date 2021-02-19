OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's homegrown missile Helina successfully launched from ALH Dhruv helicopter. Watch video
The HELINA anti-tank missiles were test-fired during the joint user trials by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).
The HELINA anti-tank missiles were test-fired during the joint user trials by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).

India's homegrown missile Helina successfully launched from ALH Dhruv helicopter. Watch video

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 04:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The HELINA anti-tank missiles were test-fired during the joint user trials by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF)

Helina, a key homemade anti-tank guided missile, has completed user trials with the armed forces and is ready for induction, according to a report.

Four Helina anti-tank missiles were launched from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopter in the Rajasthan sector today, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials said today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medic worker gets the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination, at Era's Medical College and hospital in Lucknow.

India crossed 1-cr Covid vaccination mark in 34 days, 2nd fastest after US: Govt

2 min read . 04:05 PM IST
Britain's Supreme Court verdict in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for millions of others in the gig economy

UK top court rules Uber drivers are employees

1 min read . 04:10 PM IST
Suriya

Actor Suriya tests negative for Covid-19, his associate confirms

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
Scott Morrison and Narendra Modi. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

Australian PM dials Narendra Modi, discusses COVID-19, Facebook media ban

1 min read . 03:52 PM IST

The Helina anti-tank missiles were test-fired during the joint user trials by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).

"A mission was carried out against a moving target from a forward flying helicopter," the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said in a statement.

According to DRDO, the four missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in a minimum and maximum range of 7 kilometers.

"The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour," the DRDO said.

The final mission was carried out with a warhead missile against a derelict tank. All the mission objectives were met.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Missile is guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode. It is one of the most advanced Anti-Tank Weapons in the world.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for the successful user trial of the ATGM.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout