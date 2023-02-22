India’s hotels sector is seeing wind in its sales

When the pandemic hit, India’s hotel industry saw three key metrics plunge: average daily rate (ADR), or what a guest pays for a room per night; occupancy rates, the percentage of rooms that are occupied in a hotel at any given time; and the resulting revenue generated per available room (RevPAR).The industry has consistently improved since on all three. Occupancy rates are rising with the revival of in-person meetings and travel, even though it dropped in October, as business travel fell during the festive season. Average daily rates have jumped by a third between July 2022 and December 2022, according to HVS Anarock, a hospitality consultancy. According to Horwath HTL, another consultancy, ADR crossed ₹6,000 for the first time in 10 years. “This does not mean that current rate structures will prevail at all times—premiums derived will drop if market conditions are less conducive," Horwath warned in a report this month.

