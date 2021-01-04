India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

In 2020, the Indian economy went into a recession for the first time in recorded history. Exports growth has also been going down incessantly. However, there is enough reason to believe that provided the virus cases continue to fall, we should see growth upward of 7% in the next year. But this would not be enough to bring the economy back to the pre-covid level; we would just limp back to somewhere close to the $2.7-trillion dollar economy that India was last year. If we are not going to see any more acts of God in the next few years, then, given present trends, the $5-trillion target that was set for 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should now be achievable by 2030.