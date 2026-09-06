India’s hydrogen train may soon race at 110 kmph; Railways explores new routes

Indian Railways is working to operate the country’s first hydrogen-powered train at speeds of up to 110 kmph after successfully completing trials at 120 kmph, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar said on Sunday.

"The operational speed of the hydrogen train has so far been kept at 75 kmph. However, trials have been completed for a speed of 120 kmph. After that, efforts are now underway to operate it at a maximum speed of 110 kmph," Kumar told reporters in Indore.

Advertisement

The Railways is also consulting various stakeholders to determine the routes on which the hydrogen-powered train could be operated. Technical requirements and arrangements for ensuring a steady supply of hydrogen fuel are also being assessed.

Hydrogen train runs on Jind-Sonipat route Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train on July 17. The train currently operates on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.

Unlike conventional electric trains, which draw power from overhead lines, the hydrogen fuel cell trainset generates electricity onboard through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen. The process produces water vapour and heat as its only by-products.

The technology involves no combustion, smoke or tailpipe carbon emissions, making hydrogen-powered trains a cleaner alternative to conventional diesel-powered trains on non-electrified routes.

Advertisement

More Vande Bharat sleeper trains in pipeline Kumar also said India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper express is currently operating between Howrah and Kamakhya in Guwahati. Four more Vande Bharat sleeper trains have been completed and are expected to be formally inaugurated in the coming days.

The Railways is expected to receive 11 more Vande Bharat sleeper trains this year, he said.

As many as 200 Vande Bharat sleeper trains are being manufactured under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Each train is expected to take around one to one-and-a-half years to complete, according to Kumar.

125 special trains planned for Simhastha 2028 The Railways is also preparing for the Simhastha festival to be held in Ujjain in 2028.

According to Kumar, the national transporter plans to operate between 100 and 125 special trains during the religious gathering. Infrastructure is also being strengthened to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the festival.

Advertisement

Kumar said steps were also being taken to address the problem of rats in trains, along with strengthening existing systems.

He said artificial intelligence (AI) was being integrated with CCTV cameras to enhance security at railway stations and on trains.

On the ₹18,500-crore Indore-Manmad railway line, Kumar said land acquisition was progressing rapidly for the project, which was approved in the 2024-25 financial year.

The ambitious project is expected to be completed in four to five years, he said.

Kumar, along with senior officials, reviewed several railway projects in and around Indore, including construction of various rail lines, redevelopment of Indore railway station and other infrastructure works.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)