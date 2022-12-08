India’s inflation likely eased further to 6.36% in November1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 11:05 PM IST
The drop was driven by a moderation in prices of food, particularly vegetables, and a decline in imported inflation.
NEW DELHI : India’s retail inflation rate likely eased further to a nine-month low of 6.36% in November, down from 6.77% in October, according to the median prediction of a Mint poll ahead of the scheduled data release on Monday.