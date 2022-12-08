India’s inflation likely eased further to 6.36% in November

This will be a sigh of relief for the Reserve Bank of India, which has delivered a cumulative 225 basis points hike in the repo rate since May, taking it to 6.25%, to combat persistently high inflation. The RBI eased the quantum of rate hike to 35 basis points at its meeting this week after three consecutive 50-basis-point hikes, as inflation showed signs of slowing, and the economy stood resilient to global impact.