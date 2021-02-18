India's inflation target band up for review: FM Sitharaman

India's inflation target band up for review: FM Sitharaman1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 06:02 PM IST
India's inflation target band of 2%-6% is up for review as the current framework under which the country's interest rate is set is completing its five-year term, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.
The band, on the basis of which monetary policy is decided by a six-member committee headed by the central bank governor, was established in 2016.
