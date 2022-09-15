India’s infrastructure sector can largely withstand rupee depreciation: Moody‘s

“Generally, corporate infrastructure issuers have features that shield them to currency weakness, including their: (1) ability to recover some of the additional costs from their regulated tariffs, such as NTPC Limited (Baa3 stable); (2) access to USD revenue, such as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (Baa3 stable); and (3) less concentrated exposure to USD debt as part of their overall debt structure," the agency said in the release.