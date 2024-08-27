A TotalEnergies spokesperson in an emailed response said, "The project is still under force majeure," and added, “But for more details, please refer to our CEO last call with investors end of July: On Mozambique, I can tell you that everything has been settled with the contractors. So we are clear: we know where we are. In fact, it was more a matter, to be honest, of the cost of the frozen period, which was to be absorbed and discussed, because between 2020 to 2024, we have frozen some works. We have some equipment which was kept in different locations. All that has been discussed, all that is settled with them. And so, we are on the way to move forward. As soon as we can update you, we will do it. But the progress has been done in many directions, including on security."