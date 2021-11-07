India’s installed solar energy capacity increased 17 times in 7 years

India’s country statement delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 November and he said that Asia’s third largest economy would achieve net zero emissions by the year 2070. New Delhi also pledged to scale up its non fossil energy generation capacity to 500 GW by 2030, meet 50% of its energy requirements from renewables by the same deadline, bring down its total projected carbon emission by one billion tonnes by 2030 and also bring down carbon intensity of the economy to below 45% by the end of the decade.