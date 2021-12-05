New Delhi: India’s installed wind power generation capacity has touched 39.99 gigawatt (GW), with a tariff of ₹2.69-2.70 per unit as discovered in the latest bid of state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci).

“The wind resource assessment conducted by the National Institute of Wind Energy indicates an estimated wind power potential of 695.5 GW at 120 meter above ground level in the country," union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s non-fossil fuel-based capacity meeting the 40% target under the nationally determined contribution (NDC) at COP-21. According to the government, the installed power capacity from non-fossil fuels will go up to 66% by 2030. India has already reached an emission reduction of 28%. At the recently held COP-26 in Glasgow, the government announced to cut the net carbon emissions to zero by 2070.

The power generation performance of wind power projects has been adversely impacted due to lower wind speeds. Mint reported on 1 October last year that India’s wind power generation has been down by around 40% during the peak wind season that begins in June and ends in September, which has impacted the firms with major wind power portfolios.

Peak season accounts for three-fourth of India's annual wind power generation. However, climate change has impacted the country's green economy. This decline during June—September was registered across the major wind bearing areas of the western region states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Goa; and the southern region states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana. Due to climate change, rainfall patterns and warming are also changing, along with the changes in the wind regime, leading to variability in wind speed.

