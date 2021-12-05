India’s installed wind power generation capacity reaches 39.99 GW

This comes in the backdrop of India’s non-fossil fuel-based capacity meeting the 40% target under the nationally determined contribution (NDC) at COP-21. According to the government, the installed power capacity from non-fossil fuels will go up to 66% by 2030. India has already reached an emission reduction of 28%. At the recently held COP-26 in Glasgow, the government announced to cut the net carbon emissions to zero by 2070.

