Why is India reaching out to Latin America?

First, trade with Latin America has boomed. Since 2000, trade has shot up by about 25% annually and is near $50 billion. Industries like automotives have driven the increase. Second, India’s desire to diversify its energy dependencies has pushed it towards Latin America. Indian energy majors like ONGC are active in Colombia and Bharat Petroleum in Brazil. Renewable energy is a key interest, too, with potential for cooperation in ethanol and green hydrogen. The region is home to vital reserves of materials like copper and lithium, which will be crucial to India’s energy transition plans.