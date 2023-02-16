India's investment in pvt wireless network to be at $250 mn by 2027: Report
The average monthly data traffic per user was pegged at 9.7 GB in 2018, and has grown at 19 per cent compounded annual growth rate up to 2022
India's investment in private wireless network is expected to reach nearly $250 million by 2027, according to a report by Nokia.
