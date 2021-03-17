New Delhi: Information technology majors Wipro and Tech Mahindra are collaborating with Finnish companies to develop 5G and 6G technologies for use in India, besides other markets, a senior Indian official said.

Nokia is already working in rural areas of India to expand 5G applications, said Neeta Bhushan, joint secretary in charge of Central Europe, after a virtual summit between the prime ministers of India and Finland on Tuesday.

“Finland has been a pioneer in 2G, 3G and 4G technologies. Wipro and Tech Mahindra are working with Finnish companies and institutes for further collaboration and expansion of 5G and in the evolution of 6G technologies as well," she said.

According to experts, 5G mobile networks will not only enable faster speeds for downloading data, it will also support intelligent transportation systems, besides power and infrastructure projects, and is the foundation for realizing the full potential of Internet of Things (IoT).

According to Bhushan, Narendra Modi and Finnish premier Sanna Marin reviewed the ongoing collaboration in the areas of innovation, research and development, and energy, including clean technologies, trade and investment. The two prime ministers agreed that the “ongoing collaboration in joint development of Quantum Computer with the use of artificial intelligence (between Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research, Pune, and Aalto University in Finland) to meet the societal challenges was an excellent example of the close association in niche areas."

According to a joint statement, India and Finland “noted that the digital domain was one of the most promising sectors for an intensive India−Finland partnership". The focus areas for the two countries include “future ICT, focusing on quantum technologies and computing, future mobile technologies, focusing on 6G research and development, future education, focusing on digital transformation of teaching and learning, essential and cross-cutting elements of all these key domains are the utilization of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and blockchain technologies". “In this partnership, the companies and universities of both countries can leverage their strengths for mutual benefit."

The two leaders announced a high level dialogue in education, and welcomed “the proposal to renew the MoU (memorandum of understanding) between consortium of 10 Finnish universities and 23 IITs for the next five years," Bhushan said. The two PMs looks forward to meeting each other at the India-European Union Leaders’ summit in Portugal in May, and India-Nordic summit later this year, she said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via