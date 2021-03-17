India’s IT firms to collaborate with Finland

According to a joint statement, India and Finland “noted that the digital domain was one of the most promising sectors for an intensive India−Finland partnership". The focus areas for the two countries include “future ICT, focusing on quantum technologies and computing, future mobile technologies, focusing on 6G research and development, future education, focusing on digital transformation of teaching and learning, essential and cross-cutting elements of all these key domains are the utilization of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and blockchain technologies". “In this partnership, the companies and universities of both countries can leverage their strengths for mutual benefit."