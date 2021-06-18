In response to the letter, the Indian government told the UN that the IT rules are “designed to empower ordinary users of social media" and that the government had held broad consultations with civil society and other stakeholders in 2018. It also said that the “traceability of first originator" seeks “only limited information". “Only when a message already in public circulation is giving rise to violence, impinging on the unity and integrity of India, depicting a woman in a bad light, or sexual abuse of a child and when no other intrusive options are working, only then the significant social media intermediary will be required to disclose as to who started the message," the government wrote in its response.