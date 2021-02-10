India’s ‘Jallikattu’ out of Oscar race

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malayalam language independent action film Jallikattu, which had been selected as India’s official entry to the 93rd Academy Awards for the foreign film category, is out of the Oscar race. The 15 shortlisted films are from Chile (The Mole Agent), Czech Republic (Charlatan), Denmark (Another Round), France (Two of Us), Guatemala (La Llorona), Hong Kong (Better Days), Iran (Sun Children), Ivory Coast (Night of the Kings), Mexico (I’m No Longer Here), Norway (Hope), Romania(Collective), Russia (Dear Comrades),Taiwan (A Sun) and Tunisia (The Man Who Sold His Skin).

Jallikattu, starring Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Santhy Balachandran, follows the plot of a bull that runs amuck from a slaughterhouse in a hilly remote village with all the residents gathering to hunt it down.

Released in its home state Kerala in October 2019 and premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and the 24th Busan International Film Festival, where it received much acclaim, Jallikattu was the latest feather in Pellissery’s cap, who is known for titles such as Angamaly Diaries (2017) and Ee.Ma.Yau (2018), both of which are considered pathbreaking outings in Malayalam as well as Indian cinema. Jallikattu is the second Malayalam film to be submitted as India’s entry to the Oscars in the past decade after Adaminte Makan Abu in 2011. Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy was the selected entry last year.

Critics and industry experts have often pointed to the intense need for promotion and marketing for entries like Jallikattu to make it to the final list of Oscar nominations, even running campaigns that could cost upwards of Rs.10 crore in some cases. Producers need to go and camp in LA for a few months, hire a publicity team, book auditoriums and hold screenings for jury members, get featured on all, or most, important American media outlets-print, radio, television and digital, as part of a promotional campaign that ideally, should result in a full-fledged theatrical release in at least some parts of the US. It’s not always about the money, but the acumen and that is evident in the fact that only three Indian films have ever made it to the final list of Oscar nominations—Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001).

