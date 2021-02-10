India’s ‘Jallikattu’ out of Oscar race

Critics and industry experts have often pointed to the intense need for promotion and marketing for entries like Jallikattu to make it to the final list of Oscar nominations, even running campaigns that could cost upwards of Rs.10 crore in some cases. Producers need to go and camp in LA for a few months, hire a publicity team, book auditoriums and hold screenings for jury members, get featured on all, or most, important American media outlets-print, radio, television and digital, as part of a promotional campaign that ideally, should result in a full-fledged theatrical release in at least some parts of the US. It’s not always about the money, but the acumen and that is evident in the fact that only three Indian films have ever made it to the final list of Oscar nominations—Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001).