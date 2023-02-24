India’s January power demand up 18% YoY: Report

India’s January power demand up 18% YoY: Report1 min read . 05:51 PM IST
Renewables power generation is at a seasonal low during winter, but both solar and wind generation showed year-on-year increases of about 3 GW each
New Delhi: India’s power demand for January stood at 184 GW, up 18% year-on-year (YoY), mostly driven by colder than usual weather as heating degree days (HDDs) last month was on an average 1.5°C higher per day, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.
According to the report, however, since 21 January 2023, the weather flipped and has turned warmer than usual, driving cooling demand.
For 1-12 February, cooling degree days (CDDs) were about 2°C higher per day year on year, and power demand averaged 197 GW, about 13% higher compared to the same period one year ago.
S&P Global Commodity Insights believes power demand will come down from double digit growth as the weather normalises but should still be robust going forward at around 7%.
According to the report, renewables power generation is at a seasonal low during winter, but both solar and wind generation showed year-on-year increases of about 3 GW each.
However, the large change in generation for January 2023 when comparing with a year earlier is from coal, which increased by over 20 GW to 148 GW.
“Strong coal-fired power generation during the first part of the year limited some replenishment of coal stocks, but stocks at the end of January are still large enough to cover for 12 days of generation, which is an increase of about three days on the year," it added.
S&P Global Commodity Insights said that the coal-fired power generation will continue to be the thermal fuel that will meet fluctuations in power demand and could reach new record highs during the spring season, especially during periods with higher-than-normal weather.
The spring is usually the period with high demand for thermal fuels in the power sector, as hydro and renewables pick up during the summer months.
S&P Global Commodity Insights believes coal-fired power generation will average 142 GW for Q2, which would be 3 GW lower year on year.
According to the report, gas-fired power generation continues to stay stable and low at around 3 GW, and LNG is almost absent from the generation fuel mix, averaging only 2 million cu m/day in December. India has implemented a ceiling price for wholesale power of Rupees 12/kWh.
On 14 February, the average MCP price in the day ahead market at the Indian Energy Exchange was Rupees 6.88/kWh; well below the power ceiling price. However, for the Western region, on 14 February the peak power price was hit both for the morning and evening peak power demand hours.
When the ceiling price for power is reached, the West India Marker LNG price could give positive spark spreads in the Western region if bought at around 11.5/MMBtu, but this is 3/MMBtu below the price published on 14 February at $14.5 MMBtu.
Therefore, an increase in the use of spot LNG for power generation is unlikely to take place unless the West India Marker LNG price declines further.
S&P Global Commodity Insights assumes that gas-fired power generation will continue at around 3 GW for most of the year, with gas demand at 14 million cu m/day, but there could be some upside in the spring.
The government has instructed operators of gas-fired power plants to keep 2 GW of additional capacity ready for the spring season, but how much will be used is uncertain. For April, the assumption for gas-fired power generation is increased to 4 GW.
There could be some further upside to the assumption for gas-fired power generation before the monsoon starts sometime in May.
