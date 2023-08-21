India's jet fuel demand to rebound to 2019 levels by Q1 2024: S&P Global2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Despite domestic and international flights returning to pre-pandemic levels, jet fuel consumption has struggled to keep pace in 2023
New Delhi: India's jet fuel demand is projected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels by the first quarter of 2024, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights, defying earlier predictions as robust flight data indicates a promising recovery in the aviation sector.
