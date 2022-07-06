India's July palm oil imports may surge to 10-month high as prices plunge2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 04:50 PM IST
India's palm oil imports in July may rise to 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes, the highest since September 2021, the dealers said
India's palm oil imports in July may rise to 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes, the highest since September 2021, the dealers said
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : India's palm oil imports in July are set to jump to the highest in 10 months because of a hefty correction in prices and as Indonesia allows more exports of the tropical oil, four dealers told Reuters.