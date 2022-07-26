India's June crude oil imports up on demand recovery, Russian discounts2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 03:56 PM IST
On Tuesday, government data showed that crude oil imports in India rose nearly 21% from the same month last year.
India's crude oil imports in June rose nearly 21% from the same month last year, helped by a steady increase in consumption, while refiners continued to bring in discounted Russian fuel to manage elevated global energy prices, government data showed on Tuesday.