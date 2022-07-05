India’s June employment data lowest in last one year: CMIE

Overall, employment fell by 13 million to 390 million in June, against a gain of 8 million jobs in April and May, according to CMIE data. While around 13 million lost jobs during the month, the count of the unemployed increased by only 3 million as the rest exited the labor market, wrote Mahesh Vyas, managing director at CMIE, in an article published on Business Standard newspaper Tuesday.

