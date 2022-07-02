The operationalisation of 100-MW Solar PV Project at Ramagundam means that the total commercial operation of floating solar capacity in the Southern Region has now gone up to to 217 MW
The country's largest floating solar power project has become fully operational, just as NTPC declared commercial operation of the final part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, Telangana with effect from July 1.
The operationalisation of 100-MW Solar PV Project at Ramagundam means that the total commercial operation of floating solar capacity in the Southern Region has now gone up to to 217 MW. Additionally, NTPC declared commercial operation of 92 MW Floating Solar at Kayamkulam (Kerala) and 25 MW Floating Solar at Simhadri (Andhra Pradesh).
As per an official release, the 100-MW floating solar project at Ramagundam is endowed with advanced technology as well as environment-friendly features. Constructed with a financial implication of R. 423 crore, the project spreads over 500 acres of its reservoir. An official release said that with the presence of floating solar panels, the evaporation rate from water bodies is reduced, thus helping in water conservation.
Notably, approximately 32.5 lakh cubic meters per year water evaporation can be avoided. The water body underneath the solar modules helps in maintaining their ambient temperature, thereby improving their efficiency and generation. Similarly, while coal consumption of 1,65,000 tons can be avoided per year, Co2 emission of 2,10,000 tons per year can be avoided," it added.
Meanwhile, just last week, Tata Power Solar Systems had said it has commissioned India’s largest floating solar power project of 101.6 Megawatt Peak (MWp) in Kerala backwaters. The project is installed on a 350-acre water body in Kayamkulam, Kerala, a company statement said. The installation was completed within the stipulated period, despite the arduous challenges of variable water depths, high sea tides, and severe water salinity concerns, it stated.
Tata Power Solar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power. This project is the first in the Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FSPV) through power purchase agreement category, the company said. "The commissioning of India's first and largest floating solar project is an innovative and incremental step toward meeting India's sustainable energy goals," said Praveer Sinha, CEO, and MD, Tata Power.
A power purchase agreement has been signed with a PSU client, wherein the entire power generated from this plant will be used by Kerela State Electricity Board (KSEB). Interestingly, all the solar modules used in this plant were safely transported, unloaded, and stored on a limited parcel of land for about 35 days by Tata Power Solar, it said.
