As per an official release, the 100-MW floating solar project at Ramagundam is endowed with advanced technology as well as environment-friendly features. Constructed with a financial implication of R. 423 crore, the project spreads over 500 acres of its reservoir. An official release said that with the presence of floating solar panels, the evaporation rate from water bodies is reduced, thus helping in water conservation.

