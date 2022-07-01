India's largest floating solar plant commissioned in Telangana. See here 5 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 02:59 PM IST Livemint The NTPC on Friday said it has commissioned India’... moreThe NTPC on Friday said it has commissioned India’s largest floating solar power project. The 100 MW Floating Solar Power Project has been operationalized at NTPC Ramagundam. 1/5With the successful commissioning, the last part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project was declared on commercial operation on Friday. 2/5The NTPC had in March made an additional 42.5 MW of power generation capacity commercially operational at Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana. 3/5The total installed capacity of NTPC has now reached 69,134.20 MW, having 23 coal-based, seven gas-based, one Hydro, and 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has nine coal-based, four gas-based, eight hydro and five renewable energy projects. 4/5Earlier in June, the NTPC had commissioned 92 MW Floating Solar Power Project commissioned at Kerala's Kayamkulam. 5/5Prior to that in August 2021, a floating solar PV project was commissioned at Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh.