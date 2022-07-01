OPEN APP

India's largest floating solar plant commissioned in Telangana. See here

5 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 02:59 PM IST Livemint

The NTPC on Friday said it has commissioned India’... more

With the successful commissioning, the last part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project was declared on commercial operation on Friday. 
1/5With the successful commissioning, the last part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project was declared on commercial operation on Friday. 
The NTPC had in March made an additional 42.5 MW of power generation capacity commercially operational at Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana.
2/5The NTPC had in March made an additional 42.5 MW of power generation capacity commercially operational at Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana.
The total installed capacity of NTPC has now reached 69,134.20 MW, having 23 coal-based, seven gas-based, one Hydro, and 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has nine coal-based, four gas-based, eight hydro and five renewable energy projects.
3/5The total installed capacity of NTPC has now reached 69,134.20 MW, having 23 coal-based, seven gas-based, one Hydro, and 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has nine coal-based, four gas-based, eight hydro and five renewable energy projects.
Earlier in June, the NTPC had commissioned 92 MW Floating Solar Power Project commissioned at Kerala's Kayamkulam.
4/5Earlier in June, the NTPC had commissioned 92 MW Floating Solar Power Project commissioned at Kerala's Kayamkulam.
Prior to that in August 2021, a floating solar PV project was commissioned at Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh.
5/5Prior to that in August 2021, a floating solar PV project was commissioned at Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh.
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout