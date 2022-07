India's largest floating solar plant commissioned in Telangana. See here

5 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 02:59 PM IST

The NTPC on Friday said it has commissioned India’s largest floating solar power project. The 100 MW Floating Solar Power Project has been operationalized at NTPC Ramagundam.

1/5With the successful commissioning, the last part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project was declared on commercial operation on Friday.

2/5The NTPC had in March made an additional 42.5 MW of power generation capacity commercially operational at Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana.

3/5The total installed capacity of NTPC has now reached 69,134.20 MW, having 23 coal-based, seven gas-based, one Hydro, and 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has nine coal-based, four gas-based, eight hydro and five renewable energy projects.

4/5Earlier in June, the NTPC had commissioned 92 MW Floating Solar Power Project commissioned at Kerala's Kayamkulam.