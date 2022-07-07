India's largest floating solar power project in Telangana. Key things to know

India's largest floating solar power project in Telangana. Key things to know1 min read . 02:00 PM IST
India's largest floating solar power project in Telangana is endowed with advanced technology as well as environment friendly features
Indi’s largest floating Solar Power Project is now fully operational. State-owned engineering and manufacturing Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has commissioned Ramagundam Floating solar PV project in Telangana, it said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today.
1) The plant is installed across the natural raw water reservoir, saving valuable land resources, and also conserving water by reducing evaporation.
2) NTPC declared Commercial Operation of the final part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, Telangana with effect from 1 July
3) The 100-MW Floating Solar project at Ramagundam is endowed with advanced technology as well as environment friendly features.
4) With innovatively engineered layouts and arrangements for the solar modules, electricals and floaters, the plant is expected to ensure that the aquatic ecosystem is maintained while producing clean power,
5) All major components of the solar plant - viz. solar PV modules, floaters, bio-degradable natural ester oil filled inverter-duty transformers, switchgear, SCADA and cables are indigenous, contributing to the Government of India's 'Make in India' mission.
6) This project is unique in the sense that all the electrical equipment including inverter, transformer, HT panel and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) are also on floating ferro cement platforms.
7) From environment point of view, the most obvious advantage is minimum land requirement mostly for associated evacuation arrangements.
