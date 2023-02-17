India's largest gas distributor GAIL explores up to 26% equity stake in US
- GAIL had run into supply disruptions last year after Russia-owned Gazprom Marketing and Trading (GMTS) failed to deliver some LNG cargoes, following western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine
SINGAPORE: India's largest gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd is looking to buy an equity stake of up to 26% in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction plant or project in the United States, according to a document issued by the company.
