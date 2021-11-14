India’s last-minute coal defense at COP-26 hid role of China, US

In the end game, which lasted for more than an hour in the plenary hall, China said it would like the language on reducing coal use to be closer to the text that it had agreed to in a joint statement with the U.S. earlier in the week. But it was left to India to spell out the last-minute change. Instead of agreeing to “phase-out" of coal power, India’s environment minister, Bhupender Yadav, read out a new version of the paragraph that used “phase-down" to describe what needs to happen to coal use. That formulation made it into the final text endorsed by almost 200 nations.

