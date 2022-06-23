India's latest communication satellite ISRO's GSAT-24 successfully launched1 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 07:55 AM IST
GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs
The GSAT-24 satellite, built by ISRO for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), was successfully launched by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana (South America).