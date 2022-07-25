India's leadership in G20 will guide it through the decade: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that deliberations on global issues to be held under the leadership of India will help direct the G20 through the next decade.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Deliberations on global issues to be held under the leadership of India will help the G20 through the next decade, said President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Deliberations on global issues to be held under the leadership of India will help the G20 through the next decade, said President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.
“In the coming months, India is also going to host the G-20 Group under its chairmanship. In this grouping, twenty big countries of the world will brainstorm on global issues under the chairmanship of India," she said in her maiden address as the 15th president of the country.
“In the coming months, India is also going to host the G-20 Group under its chairmanship. In this grouping, twenty big countries of the world will brainstorm on global issues under the chairmanship of India," she said in her maiden address as the 15th president of the country.
"I am sure that the conclusions and policies that will emerge from this brainstorming in India will determine the direction of the coming decades," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I am sure that the conclusions and policies that will emerge from this brainstorming in India will determine the direction of the coming decades," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Murmu further stated that the international community has high hopes for India in ensuring global economic stability, ease of supply chain, and peace.
Murmu further stated that the international community has high hopes for India in ensuring global economic stability, ease of supply chain, and peace.
Droupadi Murmu took an oath of office in Parliament's Central Hall on Monday. She was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna. She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, whose five-year tenure ended on Sunday.
Droupadi Murmu took an oath of office in Parliament's Central Hall on Monday. She was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna. She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, whose five-year tenure ended on Sunday.
She is the first woman and the first tribal leader to hold the country's highest constitutional office.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She is the first woman and the first tribal leader to hold the country's highest constitutional office.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India's G20 presidency
India's G20 presidency
It is to be noted that India will hold the G20 presidency from 1 December 2022, and will convene the G20 leaders' Summit next year for the first time.
During its presidency of G20 or Group of Twenty, India will hold a large number of G20 events at different levels across the country, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During its presidency of G20 or Group of Twenty, India will hold a large number of G20 events at different levels across the country, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bagchi said at a weekly media briefing that G20 Summit will be preceded by a large number of meetings - like ministerial meetings, working group meetings, and special initiatives that each country might do at various levels.
Bagchi said at a weekly media briefing that G20 Summit will be preceded by a large number of meetings - like ministerial meetings, working group meetings, and special initiatives that each country might do at various levels.
"India will assume the presidency of G20 in December 2022. Apart from the Summit which we will hold next year whose dates are yet not finalized, a large number of G20 events at different levels will be organized across the country during our presidency. There is no need to speculate at this stage on these things," he said.
"India will assume the presidency of G20 in December 2022. Apart from the Summit which we will hold next year whose dates are yet not finalized, a large number of G20 events at different levels will be organized across the country during our presidency. There is no need to speculate at this stage on these things," he said.
India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999.