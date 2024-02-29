India’s leopard population estimated at 13,874, stable since 2018, says report

India's leopard population is estimated at 13,874 (range: 12,616 to 15,132), according to a report based on the fifth cycle of the leopard population estimation, conducted in 2022. A survey conducted over a similar area in 2018 estimated their population at 12,852 (12,172 to 13,535). The survey was conducted across 70% of leopards’ habitat, having excluded the Himalayas and semi-arid parts of the country.

Carried out by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Wildlife Institute of India in collaboration with state forest departments, the survey was part of the quadrennial ‘monitoring of tiger, co-predators, prey and their habitat’ exercise. It showed a stable or slightly growing population of leopards in central India (8,071 in 2018; 8,820 in 2022), and a decline in Shivalik Hills and the Gangetic plain (1,253 in 2018; 1,109 in 2022).

In areas included in both the 2018 and 2022 surveys, the population grew at 1.08% annually. In the Shivalik Hills and Gangetic plain it declined by 3.4% a year, while central India and the eastern ghats saw the highest growth rate at 1.5% a year.

With 3,907 individuals, Madhya Pradesh had the largest population of leopards of any state, followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Areas with the largest leopard populations were Nagarajunasagar Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, and Panna and Satpura in Madhya Pradesh.

The fifth cycle of the leopard population estimation focused on forested habitats in 18 states inhabited by tigers, covering four major tiger-conservation landscapes. Non-forested habitats, semi-arid areas, and the high Himalayas (more than 2,000 metres above sea level) were not sampled for leopards. The survey employed robust scientific methodologies and technology to assess leopard numbers. It involved a foot survey spanning 6,41,449 km and camera traps at 32,803 locations, which captured 4,70,81,881 photographs including 85,488 of leopards.

Project Tiger's conservation efforts go beyond tigers, as is evident from the leopard survey. According to a statement issued by the environment ministry, the findings underscore the critical role that protected areas play in conserving the leopard population. While tiger reserves serve as important strongholds, addressing conservation gaps outside these protected areas is equally vital, it said. Rising incidents of conflict pose challenges for both leopards and humans. Since the survival of leopards outside protected areas is equally important, collaboration between government agencies, conservationists and local communities is essential, the ministry added.

Leopards have been facing growing threats across India, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority spearheaded the fifth cycle of leopard population estimation amid habitat loss, growing human-wildlife conflict, and poaching.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, this conservation journey embodies the ethos of ‘one Earth, one family, and one future’. Congratulations to all contributors in this crucial mission," said Bhupender Yadav, union minister for environment, forest and climate change.

