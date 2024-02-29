India’s leopard population estimated at 13,874, stable since 2018, says report
India's leopard population is estimated at 13,874 (range: 12,616 to 15,132), according to a report based on the fifth cycle of the leopard population estimation, conducted in 2022. A survey conducted over a similar area in 2018 estimated their population at 12,852 (12,172 to 13,535). The survey was conducted across 70% of leopards’ habitat, having excluded the Himalayas and semi-arid parts of the country.