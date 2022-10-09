India’s life expectancy to hit 82 by 2100, as per UN estimates2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 12:42 PM IST
The life expectancy has improved as a result of numerous medical and healthcare advancements.
India’s life expectancy in 1950 was 35.21 and it will be 81.96 in the year 2100. To understand this, it must be noted that India’s life expectancy in 2022 is 70.19. In 150 years, India’s improvement will be 57%, if we go by the estimates.