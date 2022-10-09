India’s life expectancy in 1950 was 35.21 and it will be 81.96 in the year 2100. To understand this, it must be noted that India’s life expectancy in 2022 is 70.19. In 150 years, India’s improvement will be 57%, if we go by the estimates.

Just to put this into perspective, the same for the United States will be 23%. The life expectancy for the US was 68.33 in 1950, is 79.05 now and will be 88.78 in the year 2100. China, on the other hand, has shown consistent improvement, just like India. While China’s life expectancy was 43.45 in 1950 and will be 87.82 in the year 2100, with a growth rate of 50.5%.

Also Read: US advisory: Travel to India with ‘increased caution’ - here's why

Over the years, increased medical care, better diets, and healthier lives have all contributed to higher life expectancy statistics. People have access to clean water, antibiotics, vaccines and food that is more plentiful and nutritious. People are also more aware of the benefits of exercise and wise lifestyle decisions.

The life expectancy has improved as a result of numerous medical and healthcare advancements. The creation of vaccinations is one of the most crucial. Millions of people died every year from diseases like smallpox and polio before immunisations were developed. In many regions of the world, vaccinations have eradicated certain diseases, significantly lowering mortality rates.

Also Read: ₹400 crore! 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond sells at record price

Since cleanliness and living conditions have improved, so has life expectancy. Thanks to better sewage systems, people now live in environments that are cleaner than before. Nowadays, fewer microorganisms are exposed to humans, reducing the risk of disease and even death.

The infant and child mortality rates in India have decreased. Additionally, advances in health throughout the age spectrum have increased. These two factors both played a role in the rise in life expectancy.

Also Read: New York University fires veteran professor for not giving good grades to students

Most initial increases in life expectancy can be attributed to decreases in newborn and child mortality. In later stages of demographic transition, increases are more closely linked to age-specific mortality declines.