Just to put this into perspective, the same for the United States will be 23%. The life expectancy for the US was 68.33 in 1950, is 79.05 now and will be 88.78 in the year 2100. China, on the other hand, has shown consistent improvement, just like India. While China’s life expectancy was 43.45 in 1950 and will be 87.82 in the year 2100, with a growth rate of 50.5%.