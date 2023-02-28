India’s liquor market needs the right kick
Even as inflation sullies consumers’ spirits, tipplers are on a high
Even as inflation sullies consumers’ spirits, tipplers are on a high. In 2022, India overtook France to become the largest market of Scotch whisky by volumes. But it’s still just 2% of the country’s overall dark spirits market, and a potential 150% reduction of tariff burden under th-e UK-India free trade agreement could boost market access, the Scotch Whisky Association said. The market is projected to grow at an annualized 7% rate by 2026.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×