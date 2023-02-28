India’s liquor market needs the right kick

Being predominantly a spirits market, whisky has been one of the key growth drivers for the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) segment, contributing to nearly two-thirds of its volumes. “The contribution of whisky has increased from 59.5% in 2014 driven by volume growth of 1% compounded annual growth rate over 2014-21 compared to no growth in industry volume," said an Antique Stock Broking report published in November 2022. The top three players contribute almost 50% of the spirits markets by volume. But there could be a lot behind a wee dram of whisky: both brand and taste takes precedence for urban Indians while buying a new brand of alcohol, a recent YouGov India survey showed. Among those who had whisky, flavour matters much more among the Gen-Z and younger millennials, whereas brand comes first among older cohorts.

