India’s LNG terminal plans in Iraq face visa hurdles
A team of officials from state-run companies, including Indian Oil Corp and Engineers India Ltd, were to visit Iraq and weigh the prospects of an LNG terminal which would also operate as a gas liquefaction plant
New Delhi: Plans to set up a liquified natural gas terminal in Iraq are yet to take off, as Iraq is yet to issue visas to officials from Indian oil and gas and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies amid persistent security concerns in the country.
