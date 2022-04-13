India’s longest rail-road bridge, Bogibeel Bridge, from the sky. See pic

India’s longest rail-road bridge, Bogibeel Bridge, from the sky. See pic1 min read . 13 Apr 2022
Bogibeel Bridge: India’s longest rail-road bridge has a two-line railway track on the lower deck and a three-lane road on the top deck
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindhia has shared pics of Bogibeel Bridge, India’s longest rail cum road bridge. “Bogibeel Bridge from the sky- the longest rail-cum-road bridge of India," he tweeted.
The 4.94 km bridge is touted as the longest rail-and-road bridge in India and is situated 17 km downstream of Dibrugarh city in Assam. The bridge provides connectivity between the rail network of the North and South banks of the river Brahmaputra after the Saraighat rail-cum-road bridge at Guwahati.
The bridge has a two-line railway track on the lower deck and a three-lane road on the top deck. For the first time for Indian Railways, the girder has A steel floor system for railway tracks and concrete for roads.
While inaugurating the Bogibeel bridge in May 2017, PM Narendra Modi dedicated it to the musician and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika.
