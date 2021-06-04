India’s low electricity demand may continue till July: S&P Global Platts

“The largest month-on-month decline is in the western region, followed by the south, but power demand has declined in all regions. The most recent number of registered COVID-19 cases have started to come down but are still at elevated levels. Therefore, we believe the situation with low power demand will continue into June, and possibly also for July. We assume power demand will average 155 GW for June, and 160 GW for July," the statement added.