India's luxury train experience will cost you ₹19 lakhs. Watch video to know why2 min read . 07:29 PM IST
- One must have heard of the Maharaja's Express- a luxury train travel experience offered to passengers on several routes.
The Indian railways is the largest rail network in Asia and the world's second largest under one management. The Indian Railway network is the fourth longest in the world with an operating route length of more than 65,000km.
However, this is not all that the Indian Railways network can boast of. Indian Railways also offers its passengers a luxury train experience, something that is over and above the Rajdhani Express' first class experience.
One must have heard of the Maharaja's Express- a luxury train travel experience offered to passengers on several routes.
As per the official website of Maharajas' Express, "The Maharajas' Express recreates that exclusive experience for its guests. An opportunity to travel in this one-of-a-kind train, being served by friendly butlers while visiting India's most splendid tourist attractions in all their glory, would appeal to any individual."
The train travel offers four routes-
-The Indian panaroma-7 days/ 6 nights
-The Indian splendor- 7 days/ 6 nights
-The heritage of India- 7 days/ 6 nights
-Treasures of India- 4 days/3 nights
However, before indulging in this luxury travel experience if you want to take a look, Instagram blogger @kushagratayal has shared just what you need.
The video shared by the blogger has also revealed an interesting detail for enthusiast. The video talks about the most expensive ticket that one needs to buy to travel by the suite room of Maharajas' Express.
Can you guess how much it is?
According to the blogger, a ticket on the Junior Suite is likely to cost a whopping ₹19 lakhs.
According to the official website, the suite comes with large panoramic windows. Further all passenger carriages come with air-conditioning and have state-of-the-art facilities like Live Television, DVD players, Wi-Fi Internet.
If you thought that is it, wait. Each coach of the train has a mini-pantry and manned by a valet to provide a lavish and personalized service during the tour packages.
The video opens to show a butler opening the door to the suite room of Maharajas' Express. This video was shared almost two weeks back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 57,000 times and has several comments. Many netizens were not impressed by the price of this train ticket.
A person in the Instagram comments said, "Instead of spending 19 lakhs for this you can prefer a flight and rest down in 7-star property." A second person wrote, "It's beautiful great. But this nowhere seems around 19 lakh." "That also for a train when you can fly in luxury for that amount of money," said a third.
