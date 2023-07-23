India's machinery exports to Russia jump three-fold in a year amid war

Garodia added, "Similar concerns including the banking crisis in the US have also affected the demand and price of copper, aluminum, lead, and zinc. It is also reflected in India’s export performance, indicating a sharp decline in exports to some of India’s major partners, including the USA, EU countries, and China. The situation is expected to further worsen with the implementation of CBAM regulations by the EU. The debt crisis has also led to declining exports to South Asia, India’s immediate neighborhood."