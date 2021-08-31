Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Tuesday said that India's macroeconomic fundamentals are stronger, and the country is all set for robust growth on the back of structural reforms, the government's capex push and rapid vaccination.

He said the GDP data for the first quarter reaffirms the government's prediction of an imminent V-shaped recovery made last year. His remarks came soon after the growth numbers for April-June quarter were released.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, India's economic growth surged to 20.1%. The gross GDP had contracted by 24.4% in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21.

“Gross NPA (nonperforming asset) declined from 11.2% in March (2018) to 7.4%in March (2021). GDP data for the first quarter 2021-22 reaffirms the government prediction of an imminent V-shaped recovery that we had made last year this time," Subramanian said.

On the inflation, the CEA said it has witnessed a moderation in July compared to the previous month. He said that the government's expectation was that the inflation in the next few months should be within that range, between 5-6%, but less than 6% despite hardening global commodity prices.

Subramanian also said that steady recovery in petroleum consumption and auto sales is reaching pre-pandemic levels.

"External sector providing a stable cushion. Forex reserves continue to grow. Despite supply-side restrictions due to pandemic, inflation was much lower than during GFC (global financial crisis) because of supply-side measures," the CEA said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.