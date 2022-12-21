India’s maiden human space flight ‘H1’ to launch in fourth quarter of 2024: Govt

Given paramount importance of crew safety, two test vehicle missions are planned before the ‘G1’ mission to demonstrate the performance of crew escape system and parachute-based deceleration system for different flight conditions.
New Delhi: India’s maiden human space flight ‘H1’ mission is targeted to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2024, said Union minister of state for Space and Technology Jitendra Singh.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that in view of the paramount importance of crew safety, two test vehicle missions are planned before the ‘G1’ mission to demonstrate the performance of crew escape system and parachute-based deceleration system for different flight conditions.
Singh added that the uncrewed ‘G1’ mission is targeted to be launched in the last quarter of 2023 followed by the second uncrewed ‘G2’ mission in the second quarter of 2024, before the final human space flight ‘H1’ mission in the fourth quarter of 2024.
“The first uncrewed flight of Gaganyaan programme i.e., ‘G1’ mission is aimed at validating the performance of human rated launch vehicle, orbital module propulsion system, mission management, communication system and recovery operations. The mission will carry a humanoid as payload," he said.
The minister added that the astronaut designates for human space flight mission have been identified and are currently undergoing their mission specific training at Bengaluru. “First semester of astronaut training has been completed wherein they have undergone course modules on theoretical basics, space medicine, launch vehicles, spacecraft system and ground support infrastructure."
Singh said that regular physical fitness sessions, aeromedical training and flying practice are also part of crew training. “Corresponding evaluation and assessment activities have also been completed. The second semester of crew training is currently in progress."
