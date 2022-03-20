India's maize exports at all-time high of $816.31M in first ten months of FY22

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The export of maize increased nearly sixfold, taking the total value of shipment to $ 1593.73 million in the last three years despite logistical challenges posed by the COVID19 pandemic outbreak.
India's export of maize has reached $816.31 million in the first ten months of financial year FY22 (April to January) - rising from $634.85 million recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.
As per the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, from an exports realization of $142.8 million in 2019-20, the export of maize increased nearly sixfold, taking the total value of shipment to $ 1593.73 million in the last three years despite logistical challenges posed by the COVID19 pandemic outbreak.
On geographical terms, neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal are the major importers of maize from India. Bangladesh has imported maize worth $ 345.5 million in the current fiscal (April-January), while Nepal has imported maize worth $ 132.16 million during this period.
Furthermore, with the ministry's initiative to explore and diversify the new market, Vietnam has emerged as a major destination for the export of maize. India exported maize worth USD 244.24 million to Vietnam in the first ten months of the current fiscal (April-January 2021-22). Other prominent importing countries are Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Taiwan, Oman, etc.
Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA said, “The significant rise in agri-exports is seen as a testimony of the government’s commitment to increase farmers’ income through creating requisite infrastructure and improving value chains on boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products."
Notably, Maize, which is globally known as the queen of cereals, has emerged as one of the significant foreign exchange-earners under the commodities covered under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) ambit. Also, Maize is the third most important cereal crop in India after rice and wheat.
