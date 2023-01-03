India’s manufacturing activity rebounded to a 26-month high in December led by strong expansion in new orders and production, according to a private survey, signalling resilient demand despite global challenges.

As production increased, hiring also picked up, and factory output grew at its fastest rate since November 2021.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose sharply to 57.8 in December from 55.7 in November as input price pressures eased, improving outlook and business confidence. However, new orders from abroad rose at the slowest pace in five months amid a demand slowdown in India’s key export markets.

The reading was over the 50-mark that separates expansion and contraction in factory activity.

“Following a promising start to 2022, the Indian manufacturing industry maintained a strong performance as time progressed…Demand strength took centre stage among the reasons provided by firms for improvements in many measures," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Additional materials were purchased, and extra workers were hired as companies sought to supplement production and maintain healthy levels of inventories. Input stocks rose at a near-record pace," De Lima said.

While input cost inflation was contained, selling prices grew at a faster pace, according to the survey. For the first time in nearly two-and-a-half years, the inflation rate for selling prices outpaced that seen for input costs.

Firms acquired more inputs to supplement production and add to their inventories. To address backlogged work, manufacturers hired more staff at the end of the year, which was the tenth straight month of increase in employment, although it was the slowest in three months.

Advertising, product diversification and favourable economic conditions supported sales.

“Less challenging supply-chain conditions also supported the upturn. Delivery times were reportedly stable, which enabled firms to secure critical materials and boost their input stocks," De Lima said.

Despite the uncertain global economic outlook, companies were optimistic about production over the next year.

“While some may question the resilience of the Indian manufacturing industry in 2023 amid a deteriorating outlook for the global economy, manufacturers were strongly confident in their ability to lift production from present levels," De Lima said.

India’s manufacturing output shrank by 4.3% in the second quarter of the current fiscal, according to official data, which showed that the overall economy grew by 6.3% during this period. In fact, India’s factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slumped to a 26-month low of -4% in October, led by a contraction in manufacturing and consumer goods, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed last month.

India’s retail inflation moderated to 5.88% in November, easing below RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time this year.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee on 7 December hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25%, the fifth raise in the current fiscal year, taking the policy rate to the highest level since August 2018.