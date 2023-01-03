India’s manufacturing activity rebounds in December2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 12:19 AM IST
Strong expansion in new orders and production behind revival in manufacturing activity, according to a private survey
India’s manufacturing activity rebounded to a 26-month high in December led by strong expansion in new orders and production, according to a private survey, signalling resilient demand despite global challenges.