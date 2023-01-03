India’s manufacturing activity rebounds in December

India’s manufacturing output shrank by 4.3% in the second quarter of the current fiscal, according to official data, which showed that the overall economy grew by 6.3% during this period. In fact, India’s factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slumped to a 26-month low of -4% in October, led by a contraction in manufacturing and consumer goods, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed last month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}