India’s March core sector growth declines again month-on-month due to poor performance of refinery products, fertilizers
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors, which account for two-fifths of India’s industrial output, expanded by 5.2% in March—slower than the previous month when it had expanded at the fastest pace in three months.
In March, India's core infrastructure sectors, comprising 40% of industrial output, grew by 5.2%, but slower than the previous month, primarily due to lower crude oil production and contraction in refinery products and fertilizers, according to data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Tuesday.